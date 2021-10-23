Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 20.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of NIO by 56.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,236,000 after buying an additional 2,114,782 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,942,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,379,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NIO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.82.

NIO traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.88. 28,015,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,183,078. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 2.50.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. Analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.