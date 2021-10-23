Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

HLTH has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Nobilis Health has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

