Nord/LB Reiterates “€23.00” Price Target for Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)

Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GYC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grand City Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.73 ($29.09).

GYC opened at €22.70 ($26.71) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.63. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

