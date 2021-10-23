Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target Raised to €12.00

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from €11.00 ($12.94) to €12.00 ($14.12) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NRDBY. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €9.20 ($10.82) to €10.50 ($12.35) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 108 to SEK 111 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from SEK 105 to SEK 110 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.02.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.23. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 35.41%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

