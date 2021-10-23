Norman J. Deluca Sells 5,000 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of EPAY stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.58. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -123.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 14,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 14,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.
About Bottomline Technologies (de)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
