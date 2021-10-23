Norman J. Deluca Sells 5,000 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.58. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -123.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 14,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 14,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

