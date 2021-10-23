Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 842,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,679 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $102,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BILI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 258.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 207.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

BILI opened at $82.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $157.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.64.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

