Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,030 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $103,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Y. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 4.6% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 18.4% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 6.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 120.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on Y shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Y opened at $681.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $653.86 and its 200 day moving average is $671.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $537.82 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

