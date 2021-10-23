Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,107 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.45% of Silicon Laboratories worth $99,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,666,000 after acquiring an additional 79,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,350,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,673,000 after acquiring an additional 42,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 819,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after acquiring an additional 52,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,600,000 after acquiring an additional 35,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 787,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $5,925,245 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $151.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 151.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.68. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.77 and a 1 year high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. Analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

