Northern Trust Corp Sells 178,709 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,364,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178,709 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $111,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 26,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 47.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PNW. Guggenheim cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

PNW opened at $67.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average of $80.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

