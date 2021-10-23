Northern Trust Corp Sells 99,257 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,351,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 99,257 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $107,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,028 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

