Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 204 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACA. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $52.92 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACA. Stephens began coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

