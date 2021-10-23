Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 652 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,646,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,070,000 after buying an additional 485,581 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 7.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 19.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,690,000 after purchasing an additional 175,453 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 2,533.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after purchasing an additional 408,067 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.44. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

