Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys New Holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period.

Get iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.43. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $79.34.

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.