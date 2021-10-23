Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $59,000 Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Teradata by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDC. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE TDC opened at $58.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.25. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.07, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

