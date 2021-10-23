Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $70,000 Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 33.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,203,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,022,000 after buying an additional 1,560,394 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,122,000 after buying an additional 15,457 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Celsius by 123.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after buying an additional 356,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celsius by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,022,000 after buying an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Celsius by 72.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 356,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after buying an additional 149,470 shares in the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CELH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $94.29 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $101.50. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 673.50 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.38.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

