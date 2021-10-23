NorthWestern (NWE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Sunday

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Sunday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NorthWestern to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average of $63.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $50.75 and a 1-year high of $70.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

