Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $214.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Norway Royal Salmon AS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRYYF opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $26.80.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

