Novan’s (NOVN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NOVN opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. Novan has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $136.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of -0.02.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Novan had a negative return on equity of 274.05% and a negative net margin of 759.49%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. Research analysts expect that Novan will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the second quarter valued at $464,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the second quarter valued at $2,325,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Novan in the second quarter valued at $2,946,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the second quarter valued at $1,041,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Novan in the second quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

