Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,249,000 after buying an additional 777,356 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,684,000 after buying an additional 27,121 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Novavax by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after buying an additional 476,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,378,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Novavax by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,742,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novavax alerts:

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $201,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $143,624.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,497 shares of company stock valued at $37,174,380. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $134.56 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.59 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.85 and a 200-day moving average of $199.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.