NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NVCR stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.74. The stock had a trading volume of 498,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $108.31 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2,414.32 and a beta of 1.10.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $25,019.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $80,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,051. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 31.3% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 61.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,369,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,088,478,000 after purchasing an additional 68,624 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

