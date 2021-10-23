NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Trading Down 5%

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s stock price fell 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.53. 32,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,169,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,407,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

