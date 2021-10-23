Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvation Bio Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates for unmet needs in oncology. Nuvation Bio Inc., formerly known as Panacea Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Nuvation Bio has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -42.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,647,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,669,000 after purchasing an additional 362,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,096,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,205 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,384,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,454,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,041,000. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

