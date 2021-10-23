Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 63,271 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,806,662 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,271 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.08% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $565,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,908,000 after acquiring an additional 342,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,836,000 after buying an additional 145,993 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,153,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,897,000 after buying an additional 297,171 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,238,000 after buying an additional 694,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,988,000 after buying an additional 240,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $183.52 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.