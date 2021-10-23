Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,100,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,044 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $516,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,184,000 after buying an additional 103,700 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 111.9% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 232,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.49.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

