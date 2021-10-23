Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,693,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $843,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Innovative Portfolios raised its holdings in Eaton by 6.6% during the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 397,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.39.

Eaton stock opened at $162.38 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $101.52 and a one year high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.25. The company has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

