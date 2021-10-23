Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $473.95 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,781 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.72% of HCA Healthcare worth $473,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $644,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 659,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA opened at $253.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.91 and a 52 week high of $263.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.90.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.72. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $749,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,522,391.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,526,068. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HCA. Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.67.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

