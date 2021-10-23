NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Stock Position Raised by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVE were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NVE by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NVE by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVE by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVE by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 16,421 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVEC opened at $67.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.26 million, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.61. NVE Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $81.42.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 53.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Separately, TheStreet raised NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 466 shares of NVE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $33,258.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

