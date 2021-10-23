NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NVR were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 18.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of NVR by 14.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,875.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5,031.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,962.52. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,868.01 and a 12 month high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.77 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $65.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,399.00.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

