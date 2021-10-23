Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Shares Down 8.6%

Shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) traded down 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.47 and last traded at $21.47. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

