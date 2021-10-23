Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.95. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $3.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.76) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.35.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,195 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $547,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,384,000 after purchasing an additional 174,933 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,475,000 after purchasing an additional 294,460 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OXY traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.93. 15,000,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,364,486. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.27. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $34.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

