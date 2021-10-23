Offshift (XFT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42,958.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $3.75 or 0.00006084 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $13.91 million and $42,958.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,557.27 or 1.00005607 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00058699 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00051397 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006884 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.64 or 0.00654125 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001650 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004361 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.