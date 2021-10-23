OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Gap Up to $24.91

Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.91, but opened at $25.63. OFG Bancorp shares last traded at $25.87, with a volume of 3,571 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

