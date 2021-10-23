Oikos Trading 18.8% Higher Over Last Week (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Oikos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $5,997.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oikos has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00071275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00074138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00105680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,047.74 or 1.00056712 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.08 or 0.06672472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00021788 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 194,959,122 coins and its circulating supply is 184,824,412 coins. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

