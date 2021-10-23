OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Shares in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,172 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the second quarter valued at about $985,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the second quarter valued at about $1,970,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the second quarter valued at about $887,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the second quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the second quarter valued at about $5,664,000.

NYSEMKT:GIG opened at $9.89 on Friday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

