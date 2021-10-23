OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $126,000 Investment in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth $85,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth $148,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the second quarter worth $154,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth $177,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bright Lights Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

