OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKICU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $9,386,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,667,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,317,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,304,000.

OTCMKTS:AKICU opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.99.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

