OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter worth about $363,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter worth about $3,621,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVII opened at $9.75 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.72.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

