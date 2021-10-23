OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,195 Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM)

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2021

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $898,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,641,000.

Shares of FRDM opened at $33.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91. Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $35.28.

