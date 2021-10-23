OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $115,000 Position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SBEAU opened at $9.99 on Friday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

