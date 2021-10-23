Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to post $48.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.35 million. Ooma reported sales of $42.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year sales of $189.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.50 million to $190.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $206.96 million, with estimates ranging from $202.70 million to $210.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OOMA shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

NYSE OOMA traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 53,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,175. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61. Ooma has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $469.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma in the second quarter valued at $73,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ooma by 77.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ooma by 13.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

