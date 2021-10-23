OpenOcean (OOE) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. OpenOcean has a market cap of $102.34 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00072092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00073275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00108119 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,082.55 or 0.99920553 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.81 or 0.06500473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00022004 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.