Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Oppenheimer worth $37,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OPY. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 13.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 27,439 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

OPY opened at $51.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $340.29 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Oppenheimer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

