ORAO Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $925,384.90 (ORAO)

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. ORAO Network has a total market cap of $925,384.90 and approximately $195,252.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One ORAO Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00072150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.02 or 0.00108069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,986.31 or 0.99822773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,971.87 or 0.06501184 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00021990 BTC.

About ORAO Network

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

