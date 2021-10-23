Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

ORRF stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.00. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 26.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $186,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,583 shares of company stock valued at $193,433. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 186,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 26.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

