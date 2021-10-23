Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.21.

OSK stock opened at $105.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 76.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,173,000 after buying an additional 35,475 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 17.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

