Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 275.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,284,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,982,000 after purchasing an additional 942,126 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,172,000 after purchasing an additional 667,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 152.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 881,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after purchasing an additional 532,766 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11,680.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 393,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,299,000 after purchasing an additional 390,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,005,000 after purchasing an additional 229,487 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PKG opened at $133.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.87 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

