Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.44. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 927,906 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $95.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 482.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 31,826 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 164.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31,289 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the second quarter worth about $67,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 902.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 630,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 1,781.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,096,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,038,201 shares during the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.