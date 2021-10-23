Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target Lowered to C$49.00 at National Bankshares

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PAAS. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC cut their target price on Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Pan American Silver to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pan American Silver from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.14.

Pan American Silver stock opened at C$32.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of C$27.97 and a 1-year high of C$50.70. The stock has a market cap of C$6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 18.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.83%.

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Robert Andrews sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$407,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$983,490.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

