PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAR. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 22,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,213,000 after acquiring an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $63.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.44. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 1.88.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

