ParkinGo (GOT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,444.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $1,444.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,204.45 or 1.00153550 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00059865 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00051620 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006450 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.64 or 0.00675237 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001656 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004396 BTC.

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

